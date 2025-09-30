Kenya Hockey Teams Out To Write History IN Africa Cup Of Nations - Capital Sports
Hockey

Kenya Hockey Teams Out To Write History IN Africa Cup Of Nations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 30 –Experienced Grace Akumu and Caroline Guchu will be the dependable players for the national women’s hockey team that will do duty in the Africa Cup of Nations slated for Ismailia, Egypt, from October 11–18.

The duo is among 18 players named by Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) president, KHU Nashon Randiek, on Tuesday at the Kenya Hockey Union’s City Park Stadium.

Kenya, coached by Meshack Senge, will be seeking to win the title for the first time after finishing third in the last edition held in Accra, Ghana, where South Africa continued their dominance, winning the title for a record seventh time.

The winner of the continental tournament will represent Africa in the World Cup.

Kenya will take on South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Ghana, and Egypt in the round robin format.

-Men’s team-

The corresponding men’s team, led by head coach Michael Malungu, features goalkeepers Samuel Silong (USIU) and Joshua Omondi (Kenya Police), with defenders Charles Ashihundu, Moses Muigaii, Mathias Gularire, and Edson Ndombi providing the backbone.

Just like their counterparts, Kenya will be out to write history to win a first-ever title after coming fourth in the last edition.

Randiek said the selections reflected a balance of experience and youthful energy from the Under-21, adding that both squads are capable of competing strongly against Africa’s best.

“We have included several Under-21s who were in Namibia. We are looking at the short-term and long-term development of the team, and from here onwards, we are targeting the African games and the Olympics,” said Nashon.

