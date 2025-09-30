Bandari FC Fires Head Coach Odhiambo After FKF PL Round 2

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 30 – Bandari FC has parted ways with its head coach, Ken Odbiambo, after a winless performance as the Football Kenya Federation 2025/26 season enters the third round.

Announcing on Tuesday, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Kibwana, appointed its assistant, John Baraza, as head coach on an interim basis.

“Bandari Football Club has, with immediate effect, appointed Mr. John Baraza as the interim head coach. Mr. Baraza has been serving as the assistant coach of the club and will now take charge of the team until a permanent head coach is appointed,” the statement read.

The CEO added, “Bandari FC appreciates the former head coach, Mr. Ken Odhiambo, for his contribution to the team and wishes him success in his next role.”

The Dockers occupy 13th spot with only one point after kicking off the season with a goalless draw against Kariobangi Sharks before losing 0-1 to log leaders Shabana FC at their Mbaraki backyard.

Odhiambo returned to Bandari, following his appointment on July 22, 2024.