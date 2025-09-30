Bandari FC Fires Head Coach Odhiambo After FKF PL Round 2 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ken Odhiambo was unveiled as the new Bandari FC head coach in 2024.PHOTO/Bandari/X

Football

Bandari FC Fires Head Coach Odhiambo After FKF PL Round 2

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 30 – Bandari FC has parted ways with its head coach, Ken Odbiambo, after a winless performance as the Football Kenya Federation 2025/26 season enters the third round.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Announcing on Tuesday, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Kibwana, appointed its assistant, John Baraza, as head coach on an interim basis.

“Bandari Football Club has, with immediate effect, appointed Mr. John Baraza as the interim head coach. Mr. Baraza has been serving as the assistant coach of the club and will now take charge of the team until a permanent head coach is appointed,” the statement read.

The CEO added, “Bandari FC appreciates the former head coach, Mr. Ken Odhiambo, for his contribution to the team and wishes him success in his next role.”

The Dockers occupy 13th spot with only one point after kicking off the season with a goalless draw against Kariobangi Sharks before losing 0-1 to log leaders Shabana FC at their Mbaraki backyard.

Odhiambo returned to Bandari, following his appointment on July 22, 2024.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020