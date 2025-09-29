South Africa's 2026 World Cup hopes hit by forfeit - Capital Sports
Members of the South African national football team celebrates a goal during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifyer football match against Nigeria at Goodswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017

Football

South Africa’s 2026 World Cup hopes hit by forfeit

Published

LONDON, England, September 29, 2025 – South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup have suffered a major blow after they were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player.

Teboho Mokoena played in the 2-0 win over Lesotho in March despite the 28-year-old midfielder being due to serve a suspension after accumulating two yellow cards.

A Fifa disciplinary committee has ruled that South Africa breached competition rules, and has imposed a 3-0 forfeit.

The country’s football association (Safa) has been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs ($12,500, £9,340), while Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

The decision has blown Group C of African World Cup qualifying wide open, with South Africa dropping from top of the table to second place, behind Benin on goal difference.

Only the group winners are assured of reaching next year’s tournament in north and central America.

It also gives renewed hope to Nigeria and Rwanda of reaching the finals, with both of those sides now three points below Benin and South Africa.

Benin travel to Rwanda and Nigeria in the final two round of qualifiers between 10 and 14 October, while South Africa face an away game against Zimbabwe before hosting Rwanda.

Safa has 10 days to appeal Fifa’s decision.

