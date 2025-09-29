Sofapaka coach Akwana lambasts players for lethargic display in loss to Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29, 2025 – Sofapaka head coach Ezekiel Akwana did not mince his words after his team’s 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia in their Kenya Premier League tie on Saturday afternoon.

Akwana accused his players of sleeping on the job, allowing the record league champions to walk away with all the three points.

“We did not play well in today’s game. If you look at our midfield, it was virtually non-existent. The defence were not at their best but the midfielders were really poor. This was the same case in the second half and going forward, this is something we must correct in training,” the former AFC Leopards, Mathare United and Sofapaka player said.

In particular, the gaffer was breathing fire and brimstone against Joseph Kuloba, who he said was virtually a passenger in the middle of the park.

“He was not the Kuloba that we are used to seeing. We lost a lot of balls through him and he didn’t want to get into the spaces but preferred to come back into our half. Therefore, I had to bring him off because of laziness,” Akwana pointed out.

The coach would subsequently pull out Kuloba in the 32nd minute, bringing on Ronald Muchimba to try and turn the tide.

Eventually, it proved ineffectual as K’Ogalo ran out 2-0 winners courtesy of a brace by Ghanaian Ebenezer Adukwa.

One player who was in Akwana’s good books at the end of the game was goalkeeper Victor Kamungo who saved Austine Odhiambo’s penalty in the first half.

However, he was powerless to stop Adukwa’s long range strike in the second half, which caught him off his line.

“I can’t blame him for the goal because it came at a moment when we were trying to press forward. We lost the ball in the midfield and their scorer had a snap shot that caught him (Kamungo) off guard. Other than that, he was one of our bright sparks today,” Akwana said.

Batoto Ba Mungu face Kakamega Homeboyz on Friday at Kasarani Annex.