Shabana coach Okidi taking nothing less than league title after bright start to new season

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29, 2025 – Shabana head coach Peter Okidi is like a shark that has tasted blood and now wants more.

Having mastered two out of two wins in the Kenya Premier League, the former Nakuru All Stars gaffer is in no doubt about what he wants at the end of the 2025/26 season.

“I said it at the beginning of the season and I’ll say it again…I will not mince my words. We want to win the league come the end of the season and so we will continue working harder to achieve that objective. We want to maintain our position at the top of the log,” Okidi said.

Granted, it is early days to start categorising teams as title contenders, pretenders or also-rans.

However, the Kisii-based side have picked up well from the previous season where they went on an excellent run, particularly in the second half.

Okidi took over the reins at Tore Bobe in October last year from Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and his impact was instant.

From a team that was battling relegation, the Glamour Boys went on a 10-match winning run that at one point evoked whispers of a potential title challenge — even as early pacesetters Tusker, Kenya Police and Gor Mahia seemed to stutter.

Eventually, a fifth place finish — with 53 points — was more than a just reward for a team that was in its second season after promotion from the National Super League (NSL).

Proper reinforcements

Shabana’s excellent start to the season has been aided by a shrewd business in the transfer window during which they added a number of top players, including Kariobangi Sharks youngster Biron ‘Ngolo Kante’ Otieno.

Add to already established players at the club, such as Brian Michira and Keith Imbali and what the new additions have done is to strengthen the spine of the side.

And the results have been there for all and sundry to see; a 4-2 opening day win over newbies APS Bomet was followed up by a 1-0 victory over Bandari in Mombasa on Sunday evening.

Whereas the bookmakers would have expected Shabana to steamroll over Bomet at Gusii Stadium, their match against the dockers was a litmus test.

The coastal side boast of top players of their own including Harambee Stars’ David Sakwa, Beja Nyamawi, Swaleh Pamba and former Gor Mahia defender Dennis Ng’ang’a.

Furthermore, playing at Mbaraki Sports Club is not for the faint-hearted; several teams, including record league champions Gor Mahia, have come here and left empty-handed with no points.

However, Michira once again rose to the occasion, his solitary strike making the big difference between the two sides.

Reflecting on the win, Okidi admits he was always aware of the huge stakes in the game, in addition to the weather adversities.

“Being a very hot city, I knew we had to be strategic in the way that we approach this game. I suspected that our players would be very tired in the second half so we had to manage the game carefully,” he said.

Continental ambitions

While unveiling their sponsorship with betting firm Sportpesa last year, Shabana’s top brass expressed their intention to play continental football in the next two seasons.

On the strength of their current performance, that dream is ever drawing close to realisation.

It would be a big boost for one of Kenya’s most popular football clubs.

Okidi said realising such a grand dream requires teamwork from all sectors of the club.

“I thank the fans for their support…the management for what they are putting in to ensure success. I thank the players for the effort they are putting on the pitch. Most importantly, I thank God for what we have achieved so far. As we fight for the league, we will continue to trusting in Him,” he said.

Two games in and indeed, the Glamours Boys are shining bright.

Okidi will be hoping that this light does not dim out as the league wears on.