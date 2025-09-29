Omija targets winning trophies after landing in Tunisia with Etoile - Capital Sports
Alphonce Omija celebrating with his new Etoile du Sahel teammates

Football

Omija targets winning trophies after landing in Tunisia with Etoile

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Kenyan international defender Alphonce Omoja says he wants to win trophies, after joining Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel (ESS) from record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia FC.

Omija penned a two-year contract with the club, winners of the CAF Champions League in 2007, and speaking in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, says his ambition is to lift silverware with the Sousse-based club.

“The target definitely is to be a Champion withy ESS. We are competing in the Premier League, the Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup and if we can be champions in one of them, then I will have achieved a huge piece of my ambition,” Omija told Telecomasia.

He added; “I believe we have the ability looking at the team we have. We are building up into the new season and already there’s some good chemistry in the team. I am confident that at the end of the season we will have something to celebrate about.”

One of his biggest ambitions, Omija told Telecomasia, is to try and win a Continental title with the club. Omija’s side will face off with Kenya’s Nairobi United in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“This is a club that has won both the Champions League and Confederation Cup and so they are not pushovers. Their expectation is also huge. This is a great challenge for any player because you always want to replicate history. The last time they won the Champions League was in 2007 and I also want to try and leave my name in such kind of history,” Omija said in the interview with Telecomasia.

The defender has already made his mark with the club and cemented a starting role.

