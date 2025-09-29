Ogam ready to hit the ground running after touching down in Vienna - Capital Sports
Ryan Ogam at the Kenyan Embassy in Austria

Football

Ogam ready to hit the ground running after touching down in Vienna

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Former Tusker FC striker and Kenyan international Ryan Ogam says he is ready to hit the ground running after arriving in Vienna, Austria, to start his adventure with top tier side Wolfsberger AC.

Ogam, 21, becomes the first ever Kenyan to play in the Austrian Bundesliga, and made the move after impressing at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) co-hosted in Kenya.

Ogam made his mark with Tusker FC in the FKF Premier League, where he finished fourth in the golden boot race with 15 goals, despite missing the entire second leg due to injury. He now hopes to translate that same form to Austria with Wolfsberger.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after arriving in Vienna, Ogam could not hide his excitement.

“This is a massive dream come true for me and I am really excited to finally arrive here. I know the task ahead of me is huge and I feel honoured to have that kind of responsibility placed on my shoulders, to fly the Kenyan flag high. I am looking forward to the challenge and I am ready for it. I am excited to start training with the rest of the boys and just get myself immersed in the culture and start playing some football. My ambition definitely is to settle in quick with the team, do well and keep scoring goals to help the team achieve its targets,” Ogam told Telecomasia.

The forward was welcomed to Vienna at Kenya’s High Commission, and will now meet his new teammates this coming week to start training.

