Murang’a Seal keen to build on win against Bomet in pursuit of better performance than last season

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29, 2025 – Murang’a Seal head coach Don Otieno is hoping his charges can pick up the pace after notching their first win of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.

Seal beat newly promoted APS Bomet 2-0 at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening, a fact that has emboldened the gaffer.

“We realized our opponents play long balls diagonal on their defense, we capitalized on their weakness and it became easier for us to play,” Otieno said.

The win followed their 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars on the opening day of the league last weekend — at their Sportspesa Arena backyard.

The minnows are hoping to avoid a recurrence of last season where they hang dangerously on the cliff of relegation — eventually surviving the drop on the final day after accumulating 37 points to finish 13th.

Meanwhile, APS Bomet have been hit with the reality of competing in the top flight.

Sunday’s loss was their second straight, after losing 4-2 to Shabana at the same venue, a week ago.

The Bomet-based have elected to play their home matches at Gusii Stadium, following the unsuitability of their own turf — Bomet Stadium.