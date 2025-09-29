Murang'a Seal keen to build on win against Bomet in pursuit of better performance than last season - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action betrween Muranga Seal and APS Bomet. PHOTO/COURTESY

Kenyan Premier League

Murang’a Seal keen to build on win against Bomet in pursuit of better performance than last season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29, 2025 – Murang’a Seal head coach Don Otieno is hoping his charges can pick up the pace after notching their first win of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Seal beat newly promoted APS Bomet 2-0 at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening, a fact that has emboldened the gaffer.

“We realized our opponents play long balls diagonal on their defense, we capitalized on their weakness and it became easier for us to play,” Otieno said.

The win followed their 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars on the opening day of the league last weekend — at their Sportspesa Arena backyard.

The minnows are hoping to avoid a recurrence of last season where they hang dangerously on the cliff of relegation — eventually surviving the drop on the final day after accumulating 37 points to finish 13th.

Meanwhile, APS Bomet have been hit with the reality of competing in the top flight.

Sunday’s loss was their second straight, after losing 4-2 to Shabana at the same venue, a week ago.

The Bomet-based have elected to play their home matches at Gusii Stadium, following the unsuitability of their own turf — Bomet Stadium.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020