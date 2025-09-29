Hamilton pays tribute after his dog Roscoe dies

LONDON, England, September 29, 2025 – Lewis Hamilton says he made the “hardest decision of [his] life” to put Roscoe, his 12-year-old bulldog, to sleep.

Roscoe died in Hamilton’s arms on Sunday evening after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia last week.

He had been on life support since Friday, when Ferrari driver Hamilton missed a Formula 1 tyre test in order to spend time with him.

When put under sedative to perform checks, Roscoe’s heart stopped and he was placed in a coma.

Announcing the news to his 40.8m Instagram followers, Hamilton said: “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

Roscoe was adopted by Hamilton in 2013, alongside a second bulldog, Coco. Breeders told Hamilton that Coco’s life would be limited by problems surrounding her birth, and the dog died of a suspected heart attack in 2020.

Sharing pictures from Roscoe’s life on Instagram, Hamilton reflected on the loss of his second dog: “Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.”