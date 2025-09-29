Gor coach Akonnor bemoans poor playing surface at Dandora Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has lamented over the poor state of the Dandora Stadium artificial turf.

Akonnor admits he had to tailor his team’s gameplan against Sofapaka on Saturday due to the state of the pitch.

“It was very important for us to win today’s game after our loss last week. What was important was that we kept the ball, we continued to play the same way, the same style. Of course, the field was not too favourable for us, so we went direct from the beginning. We didn’t develop the attack from the back,” the Ghanaian confessed.

The former Ghana national team coach revealed the plan was to always play the game in Batoto Ba Mungu’s half, hence the decision to go direct.

“We went direct and it helped. We wanted to play the game in the home half. It helped a little bit, but what was very, very important is that we were able to score two goals,” he said.

The record Kenya Premier League champions came away with a 2-0 win Ezekiel Akwana’s charges.

New signing Ebenezer Adukwa was the star of the show, scoring a brace on either side of halftime to earn K’Ogalo their first points of the new campaign.

Akonnor spoke highly of his fellow countryman, noting that the 24-year-old winger received a lot of offers from elsewhere but ultimately decided to pack his bags for Kenya.

"When we knew we were coming here, we started talking to him. He had offers from different places, but we pushed him to come here. We are glad we have him. We went direct and it helped. Of course, he's a very talented player," the former Asante Kotoko coach explained.

The win notwithstanding, the Ghanaian believes there is room for improvement in the team, particularly in attack.

“Of course. That’s why we brought in Felix (Oluoch). He made certain moves to create space for Adukwa and others, but it wasn’t effective enough. And we will have to continue to work, you know. When you start a season, the first two three weeks you will struggle in certain things and and we want to work hard on it. Hopefully, in the coming matches we will keep on improving,” he said.

Gor’s next encounter is against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening (October 4).