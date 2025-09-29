Cricket Kenya acting treasurer Obuya pleads innocence over Ksh 26 million embezzlement case

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29, 2025 – Cricket Kenya (CK) acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya insists he is innocent over allegations of misappropriation of over Ksh 26 million at the federation.

While confirming his date with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday this week, the former Kenyan wicketkeeper stated his conscience is clear.

“I have got nothing to hide when it comes to whatever is going to come out on this end. I’ve been invited by the DCI, I am not denying that. I can see that it concerns Ksh 26 million…I would love to get a hold of Ksh 26 million. There are a lot of kids who which we support in terms of education so they would have benefited. I’ll go there and listen to what they’re telling me,” Obuya said.

The former international further reiterated that the misappropriation in question happened when he had not yet taken office as the acting treasurer, following the suspension of Kalpesh Solanki who was suspended in August last year.

“I don’t know whether I am a witness…I don’t know whether I’m a suspect, so I’m confused. Because if you see that I’ve just been called and from my understanding, the days that they’re mentioning, I was never the treasurer. I’ve just been an acting treasurer for the last six months,” Obuya said.

Instead, he shifted responsibility to chief executive officer (CEO) Ronald Bukusi and the chief financial officer (CFO) as those who have the answers on the use of the alleged funds.

“If you look at it, it’s very clear the way checks and balances are in Cricket Kenya. There’s a CFO who is fully employed by the Cricket Kenya. Then there’s a CEO who is act on behalf of the board. So what happens is there is requisition for particular projects, which the CFO takes the documents, goes through, and approves it. Then it goes to the CEO who goes through them and checks if they are all okay. Then it comes to me after discussion with the board. So, my job is to make sure that there’s a paperwork which backs those documents. And then after that, I approve it. I don’t remove money by myself,” Obuya pointed out.

The acting treasurer was on Friday summoned by DCI to appear at the Kiambu Road headquarters to assist with investigations on misappropriation of Ksh 26, 758,114 at the federation.

Also summoned is CK chair Manoj Patel who is set to appear on Friday this week, a day after Obuya’s date with the sleuths.

Obuya admitted the latest debacle has taken a psychological toll on him, his family and friends as well as on his brand as a renowned Kenyan international.

“It’s very scary…especially for me and my family. All my supporters all over the world, everybody’s quite surprised at what is being written in the newspapers. We are a brand as the Obuyas. But to all my supporters, I’ve got a lot of phone calls from all over the world. People are supporting me, people are behind me,” he said.

Thorny T20 league

Obuya also delved into the ongoing storm over the T20 league that is/was set to bowl off across the country in November this year.

The dispute over the competition, to be sponsored by Arena of Sports (AOS), has brought to the surface deep divisions within the federation pitting Obuya and Patel on one side and majority of other board members on the other side.

Whereas Obuya and Patel insist the tournament has to go on, the other board members — backed by Bukusi — insist that it is unsanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Furthermore, the board members have accused AOS on reneging on the terms of an initial contract signed with the federation.

The war has escalated to the point that the Obuya faction appointed Walter Trenk as the new CEO, while declaring that the terms of the other board members have lapsed.

Meanwhile, the other board members, passed a vote of no-confidence against Obuya last week, following on from a similar one against Patel in June this year.

Obuya insists the tournament will change the lives of many talented cricketers across the country.

“I’ve lived in cricket. I’ve been educated by cricket. Yes. I’m working through the cricket program. So I know how it feels. When the tournament came in, and that’s why people are saying that Kennedy is so passionate about the tournament. It was going to change lives in this country. The amount of money which is involved, Ksh 250 million is not a joke. Yes. It was going to improve our infrastructure. It was going to improve the tourism in this country.,” Obuya said.

He added: “It’s not Kennedy who is saying that the tournament should go on. Even the council, 21 counties, have approved the tournament. The government gave us a clean bill of health. I can see you are just now asking the AOS owner. He supported us throughout. Everybody has supported us.”

Puzzling alliances

Also noteworthy is the fact that Obuya was among board members who had earlier voted for the suspension of Patel.

The fact that he has sided with the beleaguered chair has left many puzzled.

However, Obuya said the board overstepped their mandate by suspending the chair.

” I was part of it. Yes. I voted a vote of no confidence against the chair…no doubt about it. We as board members, we cannot pass a vote of no confidence to remove one of us. We can just say we will pass a vote of no confidence. The people who have the power to remove is the supreme council,” he argued.

With no signs of the war abating, all eyes are on ICC who are reportedly monitoring the situation with concern.

The majority board members have scheduled a special general meeting (SGM) on October 19 during which far-reaching resolutions are expected.