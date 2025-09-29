‘CHAN 2024 was a huge blessing for Kenyan footballers’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Defender Alphonce ‘Ali’ Omija believes that Kenya co-hosting the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) was a massive blessing as it has opened up the country’s game to the rest of the world.

Omija is among two players from Kenya’s CHAN teams who have secured moves outside the country after the tournament. The former Gor Mahia defender has moved to Tunisia where he joined Etoile du Sahel, while striker Ryan Wesley Ogam has landed in Austria where he has joined Wolfsberger AC.

Utility player Manzur Okwaro is also set to leave the country in January for a move abroad.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Omija believes more players have been placed on the radar due to Kenya’s performance at the tournament.

“I believe it played a major role in helping me secure this move because from matchday one to the last I gave absolutely 100 percent. It was a big platform that gave an opportunity to scouts from different teams to watch players. I believe it played a massive role in me moving here to Tunisia,” Omija told Telecomasia.

He adds; “I believe it opened Kenyan football to the outside world. The way the fans turned up in large numbers in the games showed the world that Kenyan football is huge and this now translated to a bit of attention given to the players. You have seen some of us have already moved like Ryan (Ogam) going to Austria and there are many more who will move in the coming window.”

Omija further says; “Kenya hosting CHAN was a huge blessing for us as footballers and we are really grateful. I believe just because of this tournament, more players will move because now the rest of the world has seen that there is talent in the country.”

Kenya made history in its debut at the tournament, reaching the quarter finals and only lost out to Madagascar on penalties.