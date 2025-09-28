Wanyonyi, Chelangat begin Kenya’s medal harvest at World Para Athletics Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2025 – Sheila Wanyonyi and Nancy Chelangat won Kenya’s first medals at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India on Sunday.

Wanyonyi clinched silver in the women’s javelin throw F13 final courtesy of a best score of 38.63 metres.

China’s Zhao Yuping took gold after a best score of 45.22 metres on her first attempt as Anna Kulinich-Sorokina bagged bronze after finishing third with a best throw of 37.74 metres.

Wanyonyi’s best score was also her personal best (PB), surpassing her previous mark of 35.03 metres.

Meanwhile, Chelangat won silver after cruising to second place in the women’s 1500m T11 final in a season’s best of 5:01.38.

Aldo Milagro of Peru took gold after cutting the tape in a season’s best of 4:59.93 as Poland’s Joanna Mazur-Dziedzic came third in 5:17.14 to win bronze.

Team Kenya will be hoping to continue the medal harvest with more competitions on the cards on Sunday afternoon.

James Onyinka will be in action in the men’s javelin throw F57 final where he will be up against 10 other competitors.