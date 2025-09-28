Sati Gata Aura’s 1947 MG/TC Wins 2025 Africa Councours D’elegance

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2025 – For the second year running, old boy Sati-Gata Aura continues “to ride on the crest of a wave” following brilliant displays on the continent’s classiest event on wheels.

Gata-Aura’s 1947 MG TC scored a total of 277 points to win the fable Africa Concours d’Elegance event which attracted over 10,000 spectators at Nairobi Racecourse.

With an apparently insatiable appetite for success, Gata-Aura racked up 37 points on the underside, 77 on external finish, 59 on interior finish, 55 on the engine, 6 on roadworthiness an 43 on age to decimate a large field of 75 car entrants.

Last year Gata-Aura won the 52nd edition of this event with his 1977 Nissan 160J in September 2024 attesting the old adage that age is nothing but a number.

James Duder’s 1928 Ford Model A pick up took second overall position in the car class on 272 as Mike Duder’s 1930 Essex Super Six chalked up third position on 258 points.

With several models in display, the Motorcycle Class handed fans some exhilarating displays of biking artistry; dominated by two Triumph 550SD bikes as Yamaha sealed the podium in a fierce battle for points.

Dominique Antoine’s 1925 Triumph 550SD emerged the winner in Class in an event proudly sponsored by Stanbic Bank, SGA Security and AAR among others.

Meanwhile, Officials, volunteers and marshals continue to play an integral part in the success of the Concours, first held in 1971, by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club (Kenya), to celebrate their first anniversary.

Inspired by classic cars and international Concours d’Elegance events, the Concours was a success and has been held annually ever since, becoming a major motoring occasion for enthusiasts in Africa.

One prominent official who hardly goes unnoticed at the event, year in year out, is Robert Gow , a retired Two Wheel Drive rally driver, two-times winner of the concours and indeed the event’s Motorcycle Chief Judge.

Gow was all smile as he returned to the 2025 edition for the umpteenth time. “I have been doing this for the last 14 years now, it’s a labor of love. I won the event in 2001 and 2002. What we do basically as judges of this fantastic category of bikes, is facilitate a process to classify all bikes at category level and indeed in the overall class.”

Gow highlighted: “Over the years we’ve had bikes of 100 years right up to 15 years, and a huge variety, which is very interesting. We do judge external finish, engine and mechanical, road worthiness and age, which is very key. Age is imperative in judging, as competitors amass points based on many other facets and on the age of respective machines, and ultimately, we find winners for various classes depending on what they score. It’s always been quite exciting to have foreigners in the Concours every year, all and sundry, are eager to showcase their bikes, by and large.”

This year’s Concours paid tribute to the late Bob Dewar, a public relations guru and one of the brains behind the annual Africa Concours d’Elegance.

As usual, Uganda Bikers Association were among the star attractions at the event. The Uganda Bikers ride all the way from Kampala and back to grace the Concours as part of their wider campaign to promote road safety, HIV Aids Awareness and indeed Sports Tourism.

Car class overall results

1.⁠ ⁠Sati Garta Auta (1947 MG TC) 277 points

2.⁠ ⁠James Duder (1928 Model A Ford Pick Up) 272

3.⁠ ⁠Mike Duder (1930 Essex Super Six) 258

Motorcycle overall results

1.⁠ ⁠Dominique Antoine (1925 Triumph 550SD) 179 points

2.⁠ ⁠Rick Agagliate (1926 Triumph 550SD ) 167

3.⁠ ⁠Douglas Kiereini (1980 Yamaha RD400G) 157

4.⁠ ⁠Tumaini Muthiga (1985 Honda VFR) 154

5.⁠ ⁠Dominique Antoine (BSA B33) 151