More to come from Naiboi youngster Omalla after Confederation Cup heroics

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2025 – Nairobi United’s hero in the Confederations Cup, Duncan Omalla, says there is more to come from him in the 2025/26 season.

The youngster says he has set lofty targets for himself, which he is confident of rising to.

“I have a target I want to achieve this season…last season I didn’t achieve it but this season I am more confident,” he said.

The former Manyatta United striker struck in the second half as Naibois grabbed a 1-1 draw against National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) of Uganda in the second leg of the Confederations Cup preliminary round at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The newly promoted Kenya Premier League side advanced to the next round on the away goals rule, having grabbed a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Kampala, a week ago.

For a majority of the second leg, it seemed as if they were on the verge of exiting the competition after the visitors took the lead through Charles Waibi in the 27th minute.

Omalla admitted it was a trying time for them but a pep talk at the interval reset their minds to focus on getting victory.

“The coach told us to go out there and play like the way we normally do and not to panic. We psyched ourselves up and God was gracious enough to grant us this draw,” he said.

Nairobi United’s Duncan Omalla celebrates his goal with John Otieno. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The pep talk worked wonders as the hosts came back a rejuvenated side that poured forth in search of a leveller.

It finally bore dividends in stoppage time as Omalla — drifting in from the right wing — found a loose ball in the box, which he was more than happy to fire into the net.

The youngster, whose previous international experience was with the national under 18 side, was understandably delighted to have won the match for his side.

“First, I want to thank God for this day and for enabling me to score. Then, I want to thank my teammates for the game today. We now look forward to taking Nairobi United forward and lifting the country’s name on the continental scene,” he said.

Naibois next opponents are Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel, the home of Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija.

Omalla is confident and chomping at the chance to make history with Nairobi United by reaching the group stages of the prestigious competition.

“This is our first time playing in a competition of this calibre and we are dreaming big. We want to make it to the group stages and afterwards, try to make more history,” the striker said.

The first leg of the encounter against Etoile will be on October 17 in Nairobi, with the second leg set for Tunisia, a week later.