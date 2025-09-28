'Mogadishu apologised to us,' - Police defender Aboud Omar reveals, urges peace in Champions League return leg - Capital Sports
KCB FC's Shadrack Simiyu against Kenya Police left-back Omar Aboud. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

‘Mogadishu apologised to us,’ – Police defender Aboud Omar reveals, urges peace in Champions League return leg

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2025 – Kenya Police defender Aboud Omar has appealed to fans to maintain peace at Sunday’s Caf Champions League return leg against Mogadishu City Club (MCC) at the Nyayo Stadium.

Omar says that sports should unify and not divide, hence called on Kenyans to simply come and enjoy the game.

“We talked to Mogadishu and they apologised so I would just like to urge the fans to come in their numbers and just maintain peace. Because, then again, sports is about unity and peace; we don’t encourage any kind of violence so fans should just come and enjoy the game. I believe Mogadishu have learnt their mistake and will do the right thing,” the left back said.

Omar’s comments on the backdrop of a tumultuous week during which Kenyans were left irked by videos on social media showing a number of MCC supporters desecrating the national flag.

The videos show two teenagers kicking the Kenyan flag and making obscene gestures during the two teams’ first leg encounter at the Nyayo Stadium, last Saturday.

The Somalian club has since apologised to the Kenyan government and the people, urging authorities to take stern action on the culprits caught on video.

Subsequently, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two teenagers as investigations continue on the incident.

Back to matters on-field, the law enforcers will be looking to finish the job they started a week ago in the first round preliminary game.

With a healthy 3-1 lead from the first leg, the Kenya Premier League champions are virtually assured of passage into the next round.

Not mere participants

Speaking ahead of the tie, Police head coach Etienne Ndayiragije says the goal is to reach the group stages.

The pressure to perform is on but the Burundian is unperturbed.

“As always, the pressure to perform is always there but our focus is on making the group stages. Once we get there, we do not want to merely participate but to make a mark among the big teams,” he said.

The gaffer is confident in his players’ capability to rise to the occasion.

“I am confident in the players that we have. They are highly motivated and clear in their minds about where they want to go. They are eager to fly the country’s flag high because Kenya is a footballing nation. We have to honour that by performing well,” Ndayiragije said.

Police are competing in the continental competition for the first time.

In this article:
