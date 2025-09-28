Gunners show league title credentials with gutsy win over Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England, September 28, 2025 – Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

The defender got his head on the end of Declan Rice’s corner to send manager Mikel Arteta and his staff wild on the touchline.

Mikel Merino’s late glancing header off the post cancelled out Nick Woltemade’s Newcastle opener in a tempestuous game.

The Gunners took all three points to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool to two points and leave Newcastle floored.

Newcastle were on course for victory after the towering Woltemade easily rose above Gabriel to connect with Sandro Tonali’s inswinging cross and power a header past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Gabriel theatrically went down inside his own box after feeling contact – leading to Arsenal players surrounding referee Jarred Gillett – but the goal stood.

The irked visitors were also far from happy after having a penalty award overturned by the video assistant referee when an incident-filled game was still goalless.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres appeared to be taken down by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope on the quarter-hour mark.

Gillett pointed to the spot but changed his mind after consulting his pitchside monitor.

In an announcement to the stadium, Gillett ruled that Pope “played the ball and there was no foul”.

Woltemade went on to put Newcastle in front, but Arsenal showed their powers of recovery to turn the game on its head.

Arsenal analysis: Title challengers show spirit

Away days do not come much tougher.

Arsenal had lost their previous three fixtures at a raucous St James’ in all competitions and looked to be heading for a fourth.

They found Pope in inspired form as he twice kept out volleys from Eberechi Eze, got down to low to claw away a header from Jurrien Timber and palmed a cross-shot from Bukayo Saka behind.

On the one occasion Pope looked beaten, in the first half, Leandro Trossard saw an effort crash off the bar.

But the last couple of weeks have taught us that Arsenal never know when they are beaten.

Late goals from substitutes Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli secured a Champions League win at Athletic Club and a dramatic equaliser from the latter earned a draw against Manchester City last week.

This time it was the turn of another substitute, Merino, to transform the game as he came back to haunt his former side.

But Arsenal were not content with just a point – they went for all three.

They got their reward from a familiar source – a set-piece – as Gabriel headed home at the near post to spark huge celebrations in the away end.