Sigh of relief for Kibwage as ‘husband of teams’ resume business with win over Sofapaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 27, 2025 – Gor Mahia defender Mike Kibwage was mighty relieved after earning first win as a K’Ogalo player against Sofapaka on Saturday evening.

Kibwage says, collectively, the players were determined to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Bidco United in the first game of the Kenya Premier League.

“Our mentality and physicality has changed a lot in the last one week. We were aggressive on and off the ball and were undoubtedly the better side. We have worked hard to contain our opponents and done our best to win the game,” the Harambee Stars centreback said.

Ghanaian Ebenezer Adukwa announced his arrival to the league in scintillating fashion, scoring twice to give the 21-record league champions all the three points.

The former Bechem United winger got on the end of a corner in the first, which crossed the goal line much as Sofapaka defenders scrambled to clear it away.

Austine Odhiambo, celebrating his return to Harambee Stars, then missed a penalty at the stroke of half time after he had been fouled in the box.

However, Adukwa calmed K’Ogalo nerves with a goal-of-the-season contender in the second half.

Receiving the ball on the halfway line, the Ghanaian launched a long range strike, which caught Victor Kamungo some way off the goalmouth.

Batoto Ba Mungu had a glorious opening to pull one back but Douglas Kibet’s shot was easily saved by Byrne Omondi, the forward being one-on-one with the national team keeper.

Reflecting on a fruitful day in the office, Kibwage conceded it was no child’s play considering the calibre of players on both teams.

“It was not an easy game…both teams started on a high because both of us were desperate to win it. Despite losing our last game, we were more determined to win this game to get our first points and also give our fans something to smile about after making a lot of sacrifices to come watch us,” Kibwage, who has also played for Sofapaka in the past, noted.

Gor’s next match is against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Sunday next week whereas Sofapaka have a date with Kakamega Homeboyz, a day earlier.