Gor’s Ghanaian wizard buzzing with excitement after brace against Sofapaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 27, 2025 – Gor Mahia newest revelation Ebenezer Adukwa is not in a hurry to forget his brace against Sofapaka in their Kenya Premier League tie at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Ghanaian says he had been dreaming about getting off the mark for his new employers in the lead-up to the fixture.

“It feels great because I was hoping for this day. I managed to score two goals today and I am very happy,” the winger said.

The former Bechem United forward joined K’Ogalo early this month as part of the team’s rebuild for the new season.

The 24-year-old immediately caught the eye for the record league champions in their pre-season friendly against Ulinzi Stars, which they lost 2-1.

He also played 90 minutes as Gor lost 2-0 to Tanzanian giants Simba SC on September 10 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

For all his flair on the ball, Adukwa could do nothing to save K’Ogalo from a shock 1-0 loss to Bidco United in their league opener at the Kasarani Stadium, a week ago.

Come Saturday, the winger was delighted to be the difference between Gor and Batoto Ba Mungu.

His first goal was a scrappy one that was poorly cleared off the line by Sofapaka defenders.

However, the second was a peach; crafted from the middle of the park and sailing high over a desperate Victor Kamungo in Sofapaka’s goal.

“We decided to win at all costs because the last game wasn’t good for us as far as the result is concerned even though the performance was good. I know the fans were expecting us to win so we thank God for this win today,” he said.

Adukwa further credited the technical bench, led by his fellow countryman Charles Akonnor, for their coaching methods that are slowly but surely reviving the roaring machine that is Gor Mahia.

“Every game is tough because the league is very competitive but the coaches have given us instructions to follow that make the matches easier for us to win,” he said.

The Ghanaian will be hoping to continue his scoring streak when K’Ogalo face KCB in their next match, on Sunday next week.