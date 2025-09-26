WRC Safari Rally, White Cap, and KFS Unite to Restore Forests on World Environmental Health Day

KAJIADO, Kenya, Sept 26 – Kenya joined the world in marking World Environmental Health Day today with a major tree planting exercise led by the WRC Safari Rally Kenya in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and KBL’s heritage brand, White Cap.

The event, part of the WRC Safari Rally’s Greening Legacy Project, underscored the role of sports and corporate partnerships in advancing the national tree planting agenda.

The exercise brought together rally stakeholders, environmental agencies, and community members in support of Kenya’s ambitious plan to restore degraded landscapes.

Through KFS’s Adopt a Forest initiative, the WRC Safari Rally has already planted close to nine million trees across 20 counties, with a target of 19 million trees nationwide over three years.

Speaking at the event, WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO, Charles Gacheru, said:

“On this World Environmental Health Day, we are reminded that safeguarding the environment is not just an obligation but a legacy we owe to future generations. The Safari Rally is proud to play a leadership role through the Greening Legacy Project, where we combine the thrill of motorsport with meaningful sustainability action. Having planted nine million trees so far, we are well on track towards our 19 million tree target.”

White Cap, a partner of the WRC Safari Rally, has sustainability embedded as one of its core brand pillars.

Beyond tree planting, the brand is actively involved in conservation partnerships, such as with the Rhino Charge, the annual 4×4 off-road competition that raises funds for environmental conservation.

White Cap has partnered with Rhino Ark, which runs the event that has been instrumental in protecting vital water catchment areas and planting trees in the Aberdares and other critical ecosystems across Kenya.

KBL Head of Premium Beer, Anitha Msangi, said that the White Cap brand remains a strong advocate for sustainability, reaffirming its support for the tree-planting project.

“Sustainability is at the heart of White Cap’s brand purpose, and our partnership with WRC Safari Rally is a perfect reflection of that. Tree planting is one of the most tangible ways to restore ecosystems, safeguard biodiversity, and fight climate change. Today’s activity is more than symbolic as it is a practical step in ensuring that our natural heritage thrives for generations to come. We are delighted to mark World Environmental Health Day with such an impactful initiative,” she said.

The Kenya Forest Service also emphasized the importance of collective action. KFS Representative, remarked:

“Our forests are vital to Kenya’s environmental health and economic well-being. Through this partnership with the WRC Safari Rally and White Cap, we are accelerating

progress towards the national goal of 15 billion trees by 2032. The success of initiatives like the Greening Legacy Project shows what can be achieved when government, private sector, and communities work together.”

The Greening Legacy Project not only supports the Government’s tree planting agenda but also aligns with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, reinforcing Kenya’s global leadership in climate action and sustainable sports.