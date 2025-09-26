World Mountain and Trail Running medalist urges more Kenyan athletes to join the sport

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – Newly crowned World Mountain and Trail Running Championships silver medalist Richard Atuya has urged more Kenyan athletes to join the race.

Atuya says there is a lot of benefits to be harnessed by specialising in mountain and trail running.

“My challenge to other runners is to try out Mountain and Trail Running because it is so much fun. I’d like to tell them that they can enjoy so much success in trail running,” Atuya said.

Kenya has been long renowned for its prowess in middle and long distance races, producing some of the world’s biggest names in the business.

Kipchoge Keino, Paul Tergat, Kiprugut Chumo, Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon are just but some of the most famous Kenyans to rule world athletics through outstanding performances in their respective disciplines.

This dominance has somewhat extended to mountain and trail running although the sport is yet to pick up on popularity in Kenya, compared to traditional athletics.

Nonetheless, Atuya and Co have done their best to fly the national flag at various international competitions.

He was in action at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Canfranc Pirineos, Spain, where he clocked 39:04 to finish second in the men’s vertical uphill 3.6km race.

Remi Bonnet of Switzerland took gold after clocking a course record of 37:50 to cross the finish line first.

Immediate former champion Patrick Kipngeno — also of Kenya — bagged bronze after timing 39:20 in third place.

Reflecting on arduous race, Atuya said silver was more than a just reward for a nerve-wracking and physically torturous competition.

“From the start it was not easy…I started with high speed but it was not easy so I decided to manage the pace. I saw my friend pushing and I tried to match him but it was too tough. I am happy to have finished second,” he said.

From left: Richard Atuya, Remi Bonnet and Patrick Kipngeno.

He was, nonetheless grateful for overcoming the weather adversities.

“This is very cold but from our training camp, I managed to adapt to the cold,” the silver medalist said.

Kipngeno misses out on history

Third-placed Kipngeno was hoping for a three-peat of world titles but it was not to be.

Instead, it was Bonnet’s glory day as he took an unassailable lead halfway through the race to all but deal a hammer blow to Kipngeno’s hopes.

However, the Kenyan was simply grateful for making the podium.

“This is the third time competing in these championships and I am very happy to have become position three. It was not very easy because we have some very big names in the competition,” Kipngeno said.

The Bomet runner also gave props to the winner, noting that he fully deserved his win.

“This race was a different race because it was very tough from the start. Remi is good in uphill races. I tried to stick with him but the pace was very fast for me,” he said.

Kenya is represented at the annual championships by 15 athletes.