‘Vieira’ warns Bidco against jumping from frying pan to fire of relegation

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – Bidco FC head coach Anthony ‘Viera’ Akhulia says their main target in this season’s Kenya Premier League is to survive relegation.

Akhulia believes a top 10 finish will be enough for the oil merchants to survive the axe come the end of the season.

“Last season, we did not perform very well. We barely survived relegation. This season we have to do better but I don’t want to say we will win the league. Of course, if we were able to beat Gor Mahia then everything is possible. However, we want to finish in the top 10 at least so that we can evade relegation,” the experienced tactician said.

Bidco were left thanking their lucky stars at the end of the previous season, surviving the chop by the skin of their teeth.

A 15th place finish was a great achievement for the Thika-based side who won seven matches only, drew 14 and lost a further 13 throughout the season.

Akhulia attributed the team’s struggles to his prolonged absence due to national duties with the Under 20 side, which competed at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

To this end, the gaffer revealed, they have rejigged the technical bench by roping in former Posta Rangers head coach Bernard Kawinzi.

“Last season when I was away with the national team, the technical bench were overwhelmed and they struggled. So, we decided to go for someone with experience…CAF A…and that is Kawinzi (Bernard). This means that if I am away on another assignment, I shouldn’t be worried about the team because Kawinzi will do a great job,” Akhulia, who was Rising Stars assistant coach in Egypt, said.

Bidco were also busy in the pre-season transfer window, bringing in a number of players as they released 15 others.

Akhulia said their transfer business represents a shift in their recruitment policy, which now prioritises youth over experience.

“That’s why we signed younger players…I think the average age is 24. We decided to sign younger players because it is better to be relegated with younger players than with the experienced ones,” he said.

The club began their league campaign on the best possible note, beating record champions Gor Mahia by a solitary strike at the Kasarani Stadium last Sunday.

Akhulia will be hoping for more of the same from his youngsters when they come up against newly promoted Nairobi United on October 6.

Their earlier fixture against league champions Kenya Police — scheduled for this weekend — has been postponed because the law enforcers will be in continental action against Mogadishu City Club (MCC) on Sunday.