Over 270 Golfers Set to Light Up Ruiru in the Annual Legendary Golf Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – The lush par-73 Ruiru Sports Club will welcome over 270 golfers from around the country for the much-awaited Annual Legendary Golf Tournament this weekend as the players battle for the top honors.

Ruiru, a course that has lately become a hub for key corporate events, will see the Legendary Golfers, a multidisciplinary professional group united by their passion for golf, host a competitive tourney that will culminate in a glamorous prize-giving ceremony featuring an entertaining atmosphere with live band music.

“We are excited to welcome some of golf’s leading figures to Ruiru for the Legendary Golf Day. This collaboration with top corporate partners allows us to offer a memorable experience, with attractive prizes up for grabs. Our course is in excellent condition, providing the perfect stage for talent to shine,” Ruiru Club Captain, Justus Mathenge said.

Action is expected to get underway on the 18-hole course from as early as 6:40 am, with an afternoon start for other groups set for 10:50 am.

This year’s event is proudly backed by key sponsors including First Assurance and Kingdom Bank.

Among the top contenders is James Njogu, a legendary golfer founder and last year’s winner, will be looking to defend his crown.

“My swing is in perfect condition, and I feel ready to defend the title,” Njogu said.

Spectators can also look forward to brilliant performances from Grace Miano, a standout performer who recently clinched the overall ladies’ title at the September Pendant Golf event with an impressive net score of 70, alongside long-hitting single handicapper John Mburu and the talented Nathaniel Nguithi.

“Building on my recent success against the country’s best amateurs, I’m eager to compete in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament. My form and confidence are strong, and I’m aiming to make a mark from the very start,” Miano said.

This tournament is part of the broader Ruiru Sports Club activities calendar, which has seen major corporate entities such as IPF host events at the popular Thika Road venue earlier this year.