Olympian Wiseman Dominates100m as Chebet Wins Double at BingwaFest in Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya, Sept 26 – Fresh from setting a new Personal Best in the 400m Hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Wiseman Were won the men’s 100m during the Nyanza Region leg of the 2025/2026 BingwaFest edition held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya on Thursday.

Were stormed to victory in 9.9 to beat Denise Mwai, who timed 10.02, and Ronald Kiprono, who clocked 10.04 to settle for third.

Miriam Chebet was the biggest winner of the day after claiming a commanding double victory in the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

Following her triumph, Chebet took home Ksh 550,000, Ksh 300,000 for winning the 10,000m, and Ksh 250,000 for winning the 5,000m.

Chebet, who finished second at the same venue during the BingwaFest national championship in April, started the day with victory in the 10,000m, clocking 32:47.03 to beat Daisila Jerono (32:48:01) and Caren Chebet (32:52:0).

Miriam Chebet crosses the finish line in the women’s 10,000m during the Nyanza Region leg of the 202526 BingwaFest at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya.

She then edged out Jerono narrowly to an identical finish in the 5,000m, timing 15:54.06 as Jerono crossed the line in a time of 15:54:09, with Abigael Chepkoech (15:56:01) settling for third place.

“I am happy to have won double gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races here at BingwFest. This is a great confidence booster for me as I look forward to the national event next year, where I hope to perform even better,” Chebet said.

In the men’s 10,000m, Titus Kiprotich is on course to defend his BingwaFest national title after winning in Siaya. Kiprotich clocked 28:29.8 to storm to victory ahead of John Lomoni and Shadrack Kipngetich, who timed 28:30.4 and 28:33.1 to finish second and third, respectively.

Amos Kipkemoi stopped the clock at 13:40:05 to win the men’s 5,000m as Festus Kiprop (13:42:00) and Felix Kibet (13:59:03) finished second and third.

In the women’s 1500m race, Purity Chepkirui emerged victorious with a time of 4:08.06, narrowly beating Faith Chebet, who finished at 4:09.05. Nelly Jepkosgei settled for third place with a time of 4:15.07.

Josphat Kipkirui clocked 3:40:00 to win the men’s 1500m narrowly ahead of Danson Kiplangat (3:40:02) and Justice Kipkoech (3:40:06).

Action in Siaya is set to culminate on Sunday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, with teams competing for top prizes in football, rugby, and basketball.

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will pocket Ksh 1 million each, while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball will go home Ksh 500,000 richer.

The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded Ksh 500,000, while the second runners-up are set to receive Ksh 250,000. In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 100,000, respectively.