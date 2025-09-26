Kenya Harlequin explain reason for mass layoff of players

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – Kenya Harlequin have come out to clarify reports of a massive layoff at the club, which has set tongues wagging in rugby circles.

In a statement, club chair Victor Sudi said the players were formally released after refusing revised terms of contract meant to ensure financial stability and competitiveness.

“Some players have chosen not to continue under the new terms and have been formally released. We thank all outgoing players for their service to the club and wish them success in their future endeavours. Kenya Harlequin is now focused on building a leaner, more competitive squad that embodies the positive rugby values that have guided the club for 74 years,” Sudi said.

Social media has been awash with images of a screenshot, believed to be the club’s Whatsapp in which the 38 players were reportedly informed to come and receive their release letters.

Another image of screenshot indicates what looks like the removal of the players from the Whatsapp group.

The action has stirred conversations on the viability of rugby as a career with a section of social media users describing it as a hobby that one should not pursue seriously.

On his part, Sudi added that the club is committed to fulfilling its financial obligations, including to the departing players.

“Kenya Harlequin has consistently demonstrated its commitment to meeting its financial obligations. By the first week of September 2025, all monthly financial commitments to the playing squad had been fully settled, and the club continues to meet all other obligations to leaving and current players as part of its normal operations,” he said.

He also exalted the centrality of player welfare in Quins’ activities.

“Kenya Harlequin continues to invest in holistic player welfare for all current players. These investments include medical insurance, a fully operational and staffed kitchen that provides proper nutrition on training and match days, gym facilities, and a structured, curated mentorship program. This 360-degree approach is in place to ensure our players are fully supported on and off the field,” the chair said.

The eight-time Kenya Cup champions had a season to forget in the 15s and 7s seasons.

They finished fifth in the regular season before exiting the competition at the playoffs with a 38-22 loss to Nondies.

They finished 15th in the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) rankings, relinquishing the title they won in last year’s edition.