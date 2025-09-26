Gor ace Austin returns to Harambee Stars squad as youngster Okoth earns maiden call-up - Capital Sports
Sports

Gor ace Austin returns to Harambee Stars squad as youngster Okoth earns maiden call-up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has recalled Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo to the provisional squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Burundi.

Odhiambo was part of the team’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) campaign in August but was omitted from Harambee Stars double World Cup qualifiers against the Gambia and Seychelles, early this month.

McCarthy has also handed a maiden call up to youngster Lawrence Okoth who starred for the national team at this year’s Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA) is part of a three-man striking team that also includes his immediate former boss Michael Olunga and Wolfsberger AC’s Ryan Ogam.

Also returning to the national team set up is England-based Vincent Harper.

Harambee Stars play the Ivorians in Abidjan on October 9 before facing Burundi five days later.

