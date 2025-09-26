DCI summon Cricket Kenya chair Patel, acting treasurer Obuya to answer queries on misappropriated funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DC) has summoned Cricket Kenya (CK) chair Manoj Patel and acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya to answer queries on misappropriation of over Ksh 26 million at the federation.

In letters sent to both officials, the sleuths have ordered the two to report to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on different dates, next week.

“I, Mr Hillary Mutai, SSP, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters (DCI) as the incharge Serious Crimes Unit, is investigating allegations of stealing agent C/sec. 283 of the Penal Code and connected offenses relating to the withdrawal and usage of Ksh 26, 758,114/= in the financial year 2024 being property of Cricket Kenya, an associative sports organization registered under the Sports Act and further allegations,” the letter to Patel and Obuya reads.

Obuya will be the first to face the sleuths on October 2 (Thursday) before Patel is questioned by the investigators a day later.

The agency has further warned the two not to skip the summons.

“Failure to comply with these summons constitutes an offense liable to prosecution under Section 52(2) of the National Police Service Act No. 11A of 2011,” the letter reads.

The latest event marks another turn in the troubles bedevilling the federation, which has been plagued by wrangles for the longest time.

Obuya and Patel have been at loggerheads with a majority of the federation’s board members who include Pearlyne Omamo (director, women’s cricket), Thomas Odoyo (director, development), Tariq Iqbal (member), Beryl Oyugi (member), Mary Maina (member), and Pauline Njeru (member).

In June, the board passed a vote of no-confidence against Patel and subsequently suspended, an action that has been opposed by the federation’s ‘Supreme Council’ who claim that the tenure of the members who voted against the chair have expired.

On Tuesday, the board members went a step further and suspended Obuya, having passed a vote of no-confidence in him.

On the other hand, the Patel faction held a ‘meeting’ on Sunday after which they announced the appointment of Walter Trent as the new chief executive officer (CEO) in place of Ronald Bukusi.

They have also declared the majority board members as illegitimate, warning that any communication from them is null and void.

However, the board members have planned a special general meeting (SGM) on October 19 where Sports Registrar Rose Wasike is expected to attend.

At the same time, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have expressed concerns over the squabbles within the federation.

The world body are expected to send a representative to meet Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.