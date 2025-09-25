Rising Starlets Call For Home Support In Nairobi’s World Cup Qualifier Return Leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – The national women’s Under-20 football team, Rising Starlets, warmed up for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier return leg against Ethiopia with a friendly victory against Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League side Ulinzi Starlets.

Rising Starlets sent out a strong statement of intent on Sunday after brushing aside Ulinzi Starlets 2-0 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Kenya will be looking to pick up maximum points after a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in Addis Ababa, which will see them book a third-round qualification where Tanzania or Angola awaits.

Tanzania thrashed Angola 4-0 in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.

“We thank God because we have an away goal, but at home, we need to work on some things, especially our defense line, because there were a lot of penetration passes which led to their goal, and also our forwards in terms of cross balls,” said head coach Jackline Juma.

The team has been boosted by the return of Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Mercy Akoth, who missed the first leg as she was part of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All Stars in Spain.

“We are really pushing ourselves, and the coaches have really encouraged us through it all. Where we were lagging, we are correcting our mistakes in training so when it’s game time, everything will just flow,” said Emily Morang’a, goal scorer of Sunday’s friendly against Ulinzi.

With high confidence and top-tier preparation, the Rising Starlets are banking on home support to push them over the line and keep their World Cup dream alive.

The Rising Starlets have their sights on securing a swift return to the global showpiece after making a debut last year (2024) in the Dominican Republic.