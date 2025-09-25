Inaugural NCBA Nanyuki Open Set For This Weekend - Capital Sports
Golf

Inaugural NCBA Nanyuki Open Set For This Weekend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series will continue this weekend as the Nanyuki Sports Club hosts the first-ever NCBA Nanyuki Open from Friday, September 26-28.

The tournament has drawn 74 players who will battle for a prize purse of Ksh 500,000, with a handicap entry limit of 13.5, guaranteeing an elite field. 

Series leader John Lejirma leads the field alongside Michael Karanga and Elvis Muigua, who comes to the tournament on the back of two wins in a row at the Coast, having won the Diani Beach Masters and the Malindi Open earlier this month.

Malindi Open runner-up Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha are the other notable names on the list to ensure a fiercely competitive tournament, all aiming to win the inaugural event.

Nanyuki Sports Club Captain Michael Mwirigi said, “We are proud to welcome golfers, fans, and the wider community to witness this historic event. The NCBA Nanyuki Open will not only deliver top-tier golf but also showcase the charm and hospitality of Nanyuki.”

Elsewhere, the Mombasa U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour is set to continue this Sunday at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, marking the second leg of the tour after the opening event at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort.

