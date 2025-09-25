Bandari Coach Confident Despite Injury Setbacks Ahead of Shabana Test

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – Bandari FC will have to do without Harambee Stars trio as they remain sidelined with injuries and health concerns ahead of their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League first home game against Shabana on Sunday in Mombasa.

Bandari Head Coach Ken Odhiambo confirmed that they will miss defender Dennis Ng’ang’a, who sustained a thigh injury when they played Yanga in the international friendly, captain Benjamin Nyamwai, well known as ‘Beja’, who suffered a knee injury during their league opener against Kariobangi Sharks, and defender Swaleh Pamba, who has been battling a heart condition.

The Dockers head coach says, despite the injuries, his chargers will not be derailed as they gear up for the tough clash.

“We have three injuries ahead of Sunday’s game: Ng’ang’a, who injured himself in the game against Yanga, we have Swaleh, who is 50/50; and Beja, who is suffering from a knee injury. Despite the injuries, I trust the squad that I have, and hopefully we can walk out with maximum points,” said Odhiambo.

With Shabana boasting one of the league’s largest and most passionate fan bases, Coach Odhiambo has rallied supporters to stand behind the team.

“Bandari fans, we need your support on Sunday as we face Shabana. Just like the Yanga fans lifted their team, we know with your backing we will win,” Odhiambo appealed.

Shabana, who has a match in hand, is currently second in the table behind Ulinzi Stars after trashing APS Bomet 4-2 in their opener.

The Tore Bobe boys will be looking to walk away with points and cement themselves as title contenders early in the campaign.

Bandari, who sit at 9th on the log after their opener draw against Sharks, will be out to collect their first win of the season so they can steady their campaign early.