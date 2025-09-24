Truthful man: Muluya admits Sharks undeserving of win over Ulinzi Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24, 2025 – Kariobangi Sharks head coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya admits that they did not deserve to win their midweek league encounter against Ulinzi Stars.

The gaffer admitted his charges were lethargic and not their clinical self.

“Playing with this young team…the game was indeed tough for us. It would have been unfair for Sharks to win but all in all we appreciate the young players we have in the team,” Muluya said.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the encounter at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Both sides were guilty of glaring chances although Sharks would be the more grateful of the two after the soldiers failed to make their dominance in the last stages of the game count for something.

For Muluya, the draw is his second of the season after their goalless draw against Bandari on the opening day at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

The coach conceded the need for his attackers to find their scoring boots if they are to perform better than last season.

“If you look at the number of goals we scored last season, it was 29, which is the lowest ever for our league campaign. For the nine seasons we have been in the top flight, we have had our strikers top the scoring charts in four of them. We need to get back to those times. I intend to continue working on conversion of our goal scoring chances,” Muluya said.

Nevertheless, the coach was impressed with his side’s defensive display in the first two matches — a trend he intends to continue in their subsequent fixtures.

“In the game against Bandari, we were the underdogs. Today we were also the underdogs. I am very happy to see that the first two games, we have not conceded a goal. We will continue to work the same way for the upcoming fixtures,” he said.

The slumboys next face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Tuesday afternoon.