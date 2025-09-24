Track queen Faith Kipyegon reveals secret to success of female athletes at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has attributed the success of female athletes at the World Championships to togetherness and healthy competition.

Kipyegon says they have been pushing each other to be the best version of themselves.

“In Tokyo, we supported and pushed each other. You see that women have swept all the races from 800m to the marathon. That is really incredible…for us it was a great thing to just support each other…cheer one another. So, I am really happy for the girl child,” the quadruple world champion said.

Women were responsible for the eight out of the 11 medals clinched by Kenya at the just-concluded global showpiece in Tokyo.

As far as the gold medals go, they won six out of the seven — Kipyegon herself coming away with two.

Others include Lilian Odira (800m), Beatrice Chebet (10,000m and 5000m), Peres Jepchirchir (marathon) and Faith Cherotich (3000m steeplechase).

Kipyegon made history as the first to win four world titles in the women’s 1500m.

This to add to last year’s Paris Olympics when she wrote her name in history books by winning her third consecutive crown in the quadrennial competition.

The double world record holder described all these achievements as a blessing.

“I can say that I am blessed…to achieve all that; winning the Olympic title, world championships and breaking that record, it feels really nice. I still have that hunger to succeed in many more competitions and inspire the next generation,” Kipyegon said.

Yet with a crowded trophy cabinet, Kipyegon believes there is much more to come.

Her thirst for success has not waned one bit and Kipyegon insists she will always bring her A-game to the track or in training.

“As per now I will say yes…I will not stop winning because I know generations are looking at me. Many people…young girls are saying ‘I want to be Faith in future,’ so I want to push myself…still wake up in the morning and go for that run knowing that they are many young people following in my footsteps,” she said.

One of her admirers, who has now joined her at the elite level, is Chebet.

The 25-year-old was the difference between Kipyegon winning a double gold in Tokyo and having to settle for silver in the women’s 5000m.

Kipyegon waxed lyrical about the Olympic 10,000m and 5000m champion, describing her as a standout athlete.

“She’s a really special person…I love her. To have two or more strong women in sports pushing each other is nice going forward. I’ve been so consistent for many years…that’s why I said Beatrice is my little sister,” she said.

Kipyegon added: “She saw me when I was running and started her career when I was already a World Junior champion. So, I am really happy to be able to compete with her.

The champion revealed she will run one more race in New York before winding up her season.