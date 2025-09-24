Nairobi United Players Dig Deep in Training Before CAF Showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 24 – Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Nairobi United FC, is leaving nothing to chance as they sharpen their blades for Saturday’s return-leg showdown against Uganda’s NEC FC in Nairobi.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup champions are determined to turn their debut campaign into a continental fairytale.

For a club making its continental debut, the NaiBois rise has been nothing short of sensational.

Last season, they stormed their way to the FKF Cup title, stunning giants Gor Mahia 2-1 in the final after knocking out bigwigs Tusker FC, KCB FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Mara Sugar along the way.

That triumph not only cemented their place among Kenya’s fast-rising teams but also delivered the golden ticket to Africa’s second-tier club competition.

The first leg at Hamz Stadium, Uganda, ended in a 2-2 draw. Nairobi United struck first through Enock Machaka, then NEC FC responded with a header from Cromwell Rwothomio off a free-kick, and later took the lead via a penalty converted by Paul Mucureezi.

But late into stoppage time, Nairobi United earned a critical point when Mwinyi Kibwana scored in the dying moments.

With the tie finely poised, Nairobi United now return home knowing that the away goal and the draw give them a small margin, but nothing is guaranteed.

“I feel it’s a good result for us in Uganda because our players showed great courage and fought until the very end. We managed to get a late equaliser, so overall I think the draw is positive for us,” said technical director Ali Salim Ramadhan after the first leg draw.

Back in training, the mood is sharp and purposeful. In a recent Facebook post, the club declared, “Hard work is the language we all speak here.”

The emphasis has been on fitness, set-piece organization, and mental sharpness following NEC’s aerial threat, which caused problems in the first leg.

The outcome of this encounter will decide who moves on to the second round, where either Al Ahli Wad Madani (Sudan) or Étoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) awaits.