Can Kenya Police shoot up to historic Caf Champions League group stages?

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24, 2025 – Kenya Police skipper David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng is dreaming of making history with the law enforcers by reaching the group stages of the prestigious Caf Champions League.

Ochieng’ says that dream is the fuel that drives them in training every day as they aim to sit at the high table of continental club football.

“We want to continue making history as we did the previous season when we won the Kenya Premier League. This competition is very important for us and we want to make history by reaching the group stages. We are working hard in training every day even as we pray to God to enable us make it that far,” the defender said.

The national champions are making their maiden appearance in the competition, having won the Kenya Premier League last season.

No Kenyan club is yet to make the group stages of the premier competition, most of them exiting at the first or second round of the preliminary stages.

Police are virtually assured of progress to the second round of this year’s edition, having already shot down their Somalian opponents, Mogadishu City Club (MCC), in the first leg of their preliminary round.

Etienne Ndayiragije’s charges won 3-1 in the thrilling first leg encounter, Erick Zakayo scoring twice as David Simiyu added another in the second half.

Eric Zakayo celebrates with teammates after scoring against Mogadishu City. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The two sides clash in the second leg at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday in what will be Police’s home game.

The former Harambee Stars centreback is careful not to throw caution to the wind by treating their opponents lightly.

“The job is only half done…we cannot say that it is complete. If it was, then we would not be spending time in training. We will not take the match lightly or relax but we will approach it seriously. We can only relax after 90 minutes,” Ochieng said.

He warned of Mogadishu’s threat despite being minnows on paper.

“You saw in the first leg how the match was evenly balanced in the first half. They are a very good team…the fact that they are playing in this level of competition shows that you cannot simply dismiss them,” the skipper said.

Ochieng’ called on Kenyans to come fill up Nyayo and roar them to victory.

The centreback is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the first leg through suspension.