‘Real recognise Real:’ World champ Beatrice Chebet expresses adoration for Kipyegon, wants to be like triple Olympic giant

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – Kenya’s long distance running phenomenon Beatrice Chebet says there is still space in her trophy cabinet for more medals.

Despite following in the footsteps of Vivian Cheruiyot as the other Kenyan to concurrently hold the world titles for the women’s 5000m and 10,000m, Chebet says she is not satisfied with her achievements just yet.

Her appetite for more success is over the roof and she knows who exactly to look to for inspiration to fuel this newfound drive.

That is none other than her bestie, triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who certainly knows a thing or two about accumulating titles.

“The target for me is to now to do it repeatedly like Faith (Kipyegon) who I admire a lot. She is such an amazing lady…winning four world titles. I was so impressed by her performance…being consistent is the key,” Chebet said after cruising to the world 5000m title on Saturday.

Coming to Tokyo, the 25-year-old was always one of the athletes expected to grab headlines.

She had done so just over a year ago at the Paris Olympics where she became the first Kenyan to win the women’s 10,000m and 5,000m titles.

Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet after competing in 5000m Tokyo World Championships. Photo/WORLD ATHLETICS

This, against the backdrop of a memorable evening at the Prefontaine Classic in May last year, where she clocked a world record of 28:54.14 in the 25-lap race.

Fast forward to June this year and Chebet was back to her stomping ground to make another bold statement with her feet.

A world record of 13:58.06 in the women’s 5000m in Oregon sent a clear message that Chebet was aiming for the top — and at the top was the world crown for the 12-and-a-half lap race.

The World Cross Country champion reveals that she felt incomplete despite holding two world records and a similar number of Olympic titles.

“Having the world record for the 5000m and 10,000m is really good but without the world title it all felt incomplete. For me, winning both Olympic and world titles for the two in addition to having both world records make me feel complete now,” she said.

It has been a year that Chebet may have to take out a calculator to enumerate the blessings that have flown her way on the track.

“I didn’t expect to win another title after I won the 10,000m. Becoming a double world champion after doing the same in Paris is such a great achievement for me. This season has been so great for me starting with the track season in April and I am so grateful for all that,” she confessed.

Respect for a legend

On the penultimate day of the World Championships, Chebet showed why she is such a dangerous opponent to count out, sprinting to victory in 14:54.36.

Immediate former champion, Kipyegon clocked 14:55.07 to win silver as Italian Nadia Battocletti bagged bronze in 14:55.42.

Kipyegon herself had earlier earned G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) status at the competition when she clinched her fourth world title — to add to her three Olympic crowns.

That moment left Chebet in tears as she watched her ‘bestie’ cross the finish line to easily grab gold.

Beatrice Chebet celebrating in tears for compatriot Faith Kipyegon who won 4th world title in 1500m Tokyo World Champs. Photo/COURTESY

She had nothing but kind words for the woman she dislodged to become the world champion in the women’s 5000m.

“When I saw her winning the women’s 1500m, I was so emotional. I didn’t even know the cameras were on me. Many who started out their careers along with her have long left the sport but she is still there doing her best. Running alongside her is so amazing,” Chebet said.

She added: “The last race we ran together was in Paris…also in the 5000m. I can say she is so amazing and is one runner who keeps me going.”

All down to Faith

As a matter of fact, Chebet revealed that Kipyegon was key to her victory in the women’s 5000m.

“Before any race, we were like ‘we are going to the track and we are going to do our best. May the best athlete win’. We put all our efforts together and after that we see how it works out. That’s why you saw we were really happy after winning gold and silver. Many people came all this way but did not win anything,” the Commonwealth Games champion said.

Furthermore, she had some encouraging words for another Kenyan in the race, double world record holder Agnes Ngetich, who finished a disappointing 15th in 15:13.78.

Chebet believes the 24-year-old is well on her way to become a world beater.

FROM RIGHT: Janeth Chepngetich,Agnes Ngetich and Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 10,000m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

If there is one athlete she can bet on to bounce back, Chebet believes it is Ngetich.

“I did not come to this race with a specific strategy but after Faith pushed I just said to follow her. We wanted to secure gold, silver and bronze but Agnes (Ngetich) did not make it. I hope she will bounce back strong. This is her second World Championships and I know she will come back stronger,” she said.

Well, for Ngetich to do that, she will surely have to go through Beatrice who is truly proving to be an unbeatable.

As Chebet embarks on a conquest for more titles, none can bet against her succeeding at it.