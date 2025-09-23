Nanjala delighted as she makes Saudi move after Morocco exploits - Capital Sports
Violet Nanjala after penning her contract in Saudi Arabia. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Football

Nanjala delighted as she makes Saudi move after Morocco exploits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Kenyan striker Violet Nanjala believes her move to Saudi Arabia is another chance to make history, and a positive step in her otherwise already illustrious career.

Nanjala will play for her second overseas team, after leaving Moroccan top tier club Municipal de Laayoune.

The former Vihiga Queens forward signed her contract with the new club United Eagles FC which plays in the second tier of Saudi Women’s football, and is looking forward to competitive action.

She heads to Saudi after a hugely successful career in Morocco, where she won the golden boot in two of the three seasons she played there.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after landing the contract, Nanjala was delighted with the move.

“This is a big step in my career. It is only the second team I am playing for outside Kenya and I am really delighted. It is a huge challenge for me because it is a new culture, new people and a new league, but I am all ready for it. I have trained with them for the last few weeks and so far I have integrated well and looking forward to making history here. I did well in Morocco and I want to continue in that trend and even do better with the Eagles. It would be my joy to help the team win the league and earn promotion to the top tier,” Nanjala stated.

The striker is hoping to be a key part of the team, which was founded in 2016.

