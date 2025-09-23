Legendary Tergat named International Ambassador for 2025 Brașov Running Festival - Capital Sports
National Olympics Committee of Kenya president Paul Tergat addresses delegates at the annual general meeting (AGM). PHOTO/NOC-K

Athletics

Legendary Tergat named International Ambassador for 2025 Brașov Running Festival

Published

BRASOV, Romania, Sept 23 – Kenya’s athletics legend Paul Tergat has been named the Brașov Running Festival official international ambassador.

The 2025 Brasov Running Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 4-5 October, and includes the world-renowned tRUNsylvania 10K on the second day of the event.

Tergat was a five-time World Cross Country champion, a two-time World Half Marathon champion, a 10,000m, half marathon, and marathon world record holder, and won a multitude of medals at major championships on the track.

He became a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2013, has also served as the President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, and is one of the most widely respected personalities in the sport of athletics.

”I am excited to come to Brasov and discover one of the most high-profile running festivals in the world in recent years, and especially the tRUNsylvania 10K international elite race,” said Tergat.

“I am honoured by the invitation and recognition that was offered to me by the organisers.  I can’t wait to support all the athletes, especially, of course, my fellow Kenyans in the pursuit of great times on this super-fast course,” he added.

Brasov Running Festival Event Organiser and Meeting Director Daniel Santa commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Paul to the Brasov Running Festival.

“His influence and legacy in the running world are unique. Paul’s presence and involvement will further elevate the event’s local and global presence and will serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for our participants, from grassroots runners in the various community and club events on the first day to the elite athletes in the tRUNsylvania 10K.

“Paul’s ambassadorship will focus on promoting the festival’s values of sportsmanship, community, and personal achievement. He will be engaging with runners and fans through various events and be a very visible presence during the two days of the Brasov Running Festival,” added Santa.

The famous Brasov Running Festival features a series of community and national-level races over distances from 800m to 5km, as well as an innovative trail-to-road event, and has the tRUNsylvania 10K international elite race with many of the world’s top distance runners as its highlight.

The Brasov Running Festival takes place against the backdrop of the spectacular Carpathian Mountains and close to the centre of the historic and picturesque Transylvanian city, which dates its origins back to the 13th century.

The tRUNsylvania 10K will be streamed live via the Brasov Running Festival website www.brasovrun.ro with expert English-language commentary.

