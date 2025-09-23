Chebet Big Earner As Kenya’s Golden Run in Tokyo Nets Over Ksh 100mn in Rewards and Bonuses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Kenya’s athletics team proved once again why the nation is a global powerhouse on the track after topping the African continent and finishing second in the medal standings behind the United States at the just-concluded Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

The 9-day spectacle saw Kenya’s stars bag an impressive 11 medals, with 7 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze, cementing Kenya’s place among the world elite.

Their achievements were not only a source of immense national pride but also a financial windfall, with the athletes set to pocket a combined Ksh104.6 million in prize money and government bonuses.

Millions Bagged on the Global Stage

Faith Kipyegon with Sports PS Elijah Mwangi at JKIA arrival from Tokyo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

According to the World Athletics official prize list, Kenyan athletes collectively earned USD 604,000 (roughly Ksh77.6m).

Each gold medal was worth USD 70,000 (Ksh9 million), silver USD 35,000 (Ksh4.5 million), and bronze USD 22,000 (Ksh2.8 million).

Among the standout performers were Beatrice Chebet, who stunned the field to claim the women’s 10,000m title before returning to capture gold in the 5,000m.

Faith Kipyegon, the queen of middle-distance running, stormed to gold in the 1,500m and added a silver in the 5,000m.

Lilian Odira celebrates on Arrival at JKIA from Tokyo.Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Dorcus Ewoi placed second behind Faith Kipyegon in the 1,500m, garnering a silver medal, while Lilian Odira stormed out to win the 800m gold, setting a championship record of 1:54:62.

Peres Jepchirchir clinched the women’s marathon crown and Faith Cherotich struck gold in the 3,000m steeplechase.

With this, Kenya made history by becoming the first country to win gold in all women’s distance events at the World Championships.

The men were not left behind, with Reynold Cheruiyot and Edmund Serem bringing home bronze in the men’s 1500m and 3000m steeplechase, respectively. Emmanuel Wanyonyi bagged the only gold for the men in the men’s 800m.

Boost from Government Bonuses

Emmanuel Wanyonyi arrives at JKIA from Tokyo where he won gold. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On top of international payouts, the government has sweetened the deal under a new incentive program unveiled in August by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.

Gold medal winners will now receive Ksh3 million each, silver medalists Ksh2 million, and bronze medalists Ksh1 million.

This translates to an additional Ksh27 million for the Tokyo team; Ksh21 million for gold, Ksh4 million for silver, and Ksh2 million for bronze.

The Grand Total

When combined with World Athletics prize money, Kenya’s Tokyo 2025 medalists will take home a staggering Ksh104.6 million, with multiple medalists like Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon emerging as the biggest beneficiaries, walking away with millions for their double podium finishes.

Kenya’s performance in Tokyo continues a rich legacy of dominance in middle and long-distance running.

With 7 gold medals in disciplines ranging from marathon to the 800m, the Tokyo chapter reaffirmed Kenya’s ability to produce champions who deliver not only glory but also tangible economic rewards.