Camaraderie, Fashion at Nairobi Polo as Kenya Beats South Africa in 17-Goal-Kenya International Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Fans and spectators were treated to an exhilarating weekend of high-octane competition as players showcased unmatched skill and sportsmanship at the Nairobi Polo Club.

In the Tusker Malt–sponsored tournament, Kenya overcame South Africa by a single goal in the high-profile 17-Goal Kenya International Cup, winning the three-day event at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday.

Kenya defeated South Africa 8–7 to lift the title and extend their winning streak in international assignments this year.

The 12-Goal competition was won by Pure Travel, where Tarquin Gross, who played alongside Casimir Gross, Will Millar, and Hiromi Nzomo, was named Most Valuable Player of the event.

Off the field, as the intense polo action unfolded, the event once again turned into a fashion runway for Nairobi’s style-forward crowd, who soaked up the sun with elegance and flair.

Women rocked wide-brimmed hats, flowy sundresses, and stilettos that reflected their individuality, while men embraced chic linen fits and tailored shorts. American actor Fab 5 Freddie was also in attendance.

Polo is more than a sport; it is a craft forged through mastery, determination, and precision.

These are the same values at the heart of Tusker Malt’s brewing process, making it a natural partner for the tournament.

To extend the spirit of camaraderie and craftsmanship, Tusker Malt partnered with three influencers whose work exemplifies dedication to their craft – Sue Mueni of Sued Watches, Ted Josiah of Joka Jok leather bags, and sound engineer Cedo Kadenyi.

Influencer Sue Mueni at the Nairobi Polo Club

Speaking at the event, Sue Mueni said for years she has customized designer watches with Maasai beadwork, each design tailored to reflect a client’s individuality.

“My business blends fashion with Kenyan tradition and culture. It takes time to refine every product and tailor each piece to a client’s preference. I am happy to be part of Tusker Malt as it honors that process,” she said.

Fans and attendees were also treated to a unique brand experience, discovering Tusker Malt’s versatility through beer cocktails, a fun twist that many typically reserve for spirits.