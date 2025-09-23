Arsenal's Madueke out for about six to eight weeks - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Madueke was replaced by Bukayo Saka in the draw with Manchester City. GETTY IMAGES

English Premier League

Arsenal’s Madueke out for about six to eight weeks

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 23 – Arsenal expect Noni Madueke to miss about six to eight weeks with the knee injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the 23-year-old England international is not believed to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The summer signing from Chelsea was substituted at half-time of the Premier League match with City and has been undergoing tests to discover the severity of the problem.

Sources are indicating medics are waiting for the swelling to subside before making a definitive diagnosis on the injury, but it is understood that Madueke will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks, though that timescale is thought to be the best-case scenario.

The news will arrive as major blow to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and England head coach Thomas Tuchel given Madueke’s promising start to the season.

If the initial prognosis is confirmed, Madueke will not return to action until November at the earliest, ruling him out of a clutch of key domestic and European games for the Gunners.

The attacker is set to miss England’s forthcoming games against Wales and Latvia, while also making him a doubt for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania in mid-November.

Arsenal face Sunderland on 8 November in the Premier League. If Madueke is unavailable for that games and the international break, he could return for the north London derby versus Tottenham on 23 November.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020