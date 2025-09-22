Ojiambo, Omondi strike as Posta Rangers beat Mathare United in league opener - Capital Sports
Ellie Asieche controls the ball as Posta Rangers' Musa Mohammed watches on. PHOTO/MATHARE UNITED FC FACEBOOK

Kenyan Premier League

Ojiambo, Omondi strike as Posta Rangers beat Mathare United in league opener

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – Faustine Ojiambo and Trevor Omondi found the back of the net as Posta Rangers beat Mathare United 2-1 in a midweek FKF Premier League tie at the Kasarani Annex on Monday evening.

The slum boys took the lead in the first half through Ellie Asieche’s spotkick at the stroke of halftime, the veteran’s shot grazing the keeper’s fingertips on its way to the back of the net.

Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges, however, came back into the match through Ojiambo’s close range shot in the 73rd minute, the forward doing well to convert a loose ball.

Omondi then secured all the three points for the mailmen, stepping up from the bench to notch the winner in the 85th minute.

They next face Tusker on Saturday, the brewers looking to recover from their 2-0 loss to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on the opening day of the league on Friday night.

Meanwhile, coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau’s side will be up against the bankers on Friday night.

