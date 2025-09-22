Maato Crowned Champion at International Day of Peace 2025 Sports for Peace Tournament - Capital Sports
Chief Guest and KGU Honorary Secretary Jonathan Marucha (center) joins NCIC Commissioners Sam Kona and Dr. Danvas Makori, NGAAF CEO Roy Telewa, Kisii Sports Club Chairman and KGU Western Representative Wycliffe Ayienda, Vice Captain Joseph Ogweche, and sponsor representatives Mercy Musyoka (Deputy Director, Audit) and Rosemary Were (Principal Communication Officer) during the Kisii Golf Peace Tournament at Kisii Sports Club

Golf

Maato Crowned Champion at International Day of Peace 2025 Sports for Peace Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – Christopher Maato carded an impressive 37 points off a handicap of 9 to clinch the International Day of Peace 2025 Sports for Peace Tournament held on Saturday at Kisii Sports Club.

His steady play on the course earned him top honors in a tournament that blended sporting excellence with a call for unity and cohesion.

“I am truly honored to win this year’s International Day of Peace Golf Tournament. Beyond the scores, this event has reminded us of the power of sport in uniting people. I dedicate this victory to my fellow golfers and to the cause of peace and cohesion that this tournament represents,” Maato said.

The tournament, staged in partnership with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), attracted 96 golfers from across the region.

In the men’s category, Zachhary Bichage (36 points) walked away with the winner’s prize, while Lilian Kong’ani carded 30 points to secure the ladies’ winner title.

Ameet Shah (34 points) and Geoffrey Ombachi (34 points) finished as first and second runner-up, respectively.

NCIC Commissioner Dr. Danvas Makori said: “It is important to embrace each other and celebrate our diversity, for all of us to belong and not feel like outsiders, despite our political and social differences.”

He added: “Sports like golf provide a powerful platform to unite Kenyans across divides. This tournament shows that peace and cohesion can be nurtured on and off the course.”

Divisional titles went to Jared Mogeni (Division 1) with 32 points, Joseph Ogweche (Division 2) with 31 points, and Moffat Makori (Division 3) with 30 points.

Guest golfer Dorothy Koech won her category with 29 points, while sponsor representative Semenye Jimmy triumphed in the sponsor’s category with 25 points, ahead of Rosemary Were (23 points).

The “Most Diverse 4-Ball” prize was claimed by the team of G. Yego, E. Manywanda, T. Osoro, and W. Kiche, who posted an average of 22.5 points.

In the course honors, Chardwick Otachi secured the First Nine with 19 points, while Pravin Orenge posted an identical score to take the Second Nine.

In the special awards, Chief Guest and KGU Honorary Secretary, Jonathan Marucha won the men’s longest drive, while Vera Rorey claimed the ladies’ title.

William Moturi took home the Nearest to the Pin award, as Wangui Muithathi (HCP 44) walked away with the Best Effort prize on 8 points.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commemorated the International Day of Peace in various counties including Kisumu, Kilifi and Mandera with sports for peace football tournament at Gusii Stadium, games, tree growing in Amani Club schools and interdenominational prayers in Kisumu county to mark the day.

