‘Keep calm, Akonnor at the wheel’: Gor coach appeals for patience after loss to Bidco in league opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has asked fans for patience following their loss to Bidco in their first match of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League on Sunday evening.

Akonnor remains confident the ‘husband of teams’ will soon be swatting aside their opponents.

“I can only assure them of hard work…we can only continue to work. When you play and are not able to create chances…then it is a big problem. But, we are able to create chances. What we need to do is to be able to put the ball in the net and that is what we are lacking. We will work it out throughout the week and hopefully in the coming match we will be able to score goals,” the Ghanaian said.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo confronts Bidco keeper Issa Emuria. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The 21-time league champions were felled by Newton Ochieng’s penalty in the 87th minute following a foul by George Amonoo in the danger area.

The last minute dagger came on the backdrop of a dominant performance by the home team, who had several opportunities to take the lead through Chris Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo.

Akonnor picked positives from the negative outcome, pointing out how the team is coming together as a formidable unit.

“We had good control of the game and dominated the opponent but they also defended very well. They made it very difficult for us but the chances created, we needed to score and we needed to have a bit more composure,” the former Black Stars national team coach said.

Akonnor’s second fixture in charge of K’Ogalo is against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Batoto Ba Mungu drew 1-1 with AFC Leopards, last Saturday, and could prove a different animal to tackle for the Green Army if not careful.