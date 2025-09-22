'Keep calm, Akonnor at the wheel': Gor coach appeals for patience after loss to Bidco in league opener - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor motions during their match against Bidco. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

‘Keep calm, Akonnor at the wheel’: Gor coach appeals for patience after loss to Bidco in league opener

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has asked fans for patience following their loss to Bidco in their first match of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Akonnor remains confident the ‘husband of teams’ will soon be swatting aside their opponents.

“I can only assure them of hard work…we can only continue to work. When you play and are not able to create chances…then it is a big problem. But, we are able to create chances. What we need to do is to be able to put the ball in the net and that is what we are lacking. We will work it out throughout the week and hopefully in the coming match we will be able to score goals,” the Ghanaian said.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo confronts Bidco keeper Issa Emuria. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The 21-time league champions were felled by Newton Ochieng’s penalty in the 87th minute following a foul by George Amonoo in the danger area.

The last minute dagger came on the backdrop of a dominant performance by the home team, who had several opportunities to take the lead through Chris Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo.

Akonnor picked positives from the negative outcome, pointing out how the team is coming together as a formidable unit.

“We had good control of the game and dominated the opponent but they also defended very well. They made it very difficult for us but the chances created, we needed to score and we needed to have a bit more composure,” the former Black Stars national team coach said.

Akonnor’s second fixture in charge of K’Ogalo is against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Batoto Ba Mungu drew 1-1 with AFC Leopards, last Saturday, and could prove a different animal to tackle for the Green Army if not careful.

Gor Mahia’s Ebenezer Adukwa in action against Bidco. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020