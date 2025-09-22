Jamaica’s Jackson opens up on mental health struggles after year of injury battles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Two-time 200m World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Shericka Jackson has opened up that she worked more on her mental health to be able to compete at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Jackson endured a terrible season last year which saw her ruled out of her Olympics title defense with injury, and the period she was out proved to be difficult. But, the Jamaican ensured she returned well this season, and clinched bronze in Tokyo with a spirited run of 22.18 behind America’s Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Britain’s Amy Hunt who won gold and silver respectively.

Speaking to Telecomasia after the win, Jackson said she considered competing at the Championships a win in itself.

“Last year I was on a flight from Partis to Miami and I cried all flight. My mental aspect was really damaged and the fact that I am standing here is a testimony. This year I am healthy, last year is gone. I am here, happy and grateful and even if I didn’t win a medal, just showing up here and competing was great for me. I am grateful to be standing on the podium again. When you get hurt, the mental aspect is usually affected a lot because t plays a lot in your mind. This year I worked on my mental health and I just wanted to put my pieces together. It wasn’t gold but I leave here with a bronze and it is a win for me,” Jackson told Telecomasia.

The 31-year old, who is the second fastest woman in history over the 200m says she will continue using her experience to help fellow athletes build their mental health.