How Hand of God propelled Odira’s feet to historic world title in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – If there is a song that could describe Lilian Odira’s situation right now, it would be ‘God did it.’

This was the keyword in her post-race interview on Sunday after clinching the women’s 800m world title in Tokyo.

That joyous moment was an opportunity for the Kenya Prisons officer to roll back the months leading up to the global competition as far as her preparations are concerned.

First things first, the 26-year-old gave thanks to the Almighty for what has been a glorious ending to an arduous journey in her career.

“I want to thank God first…my coach, family and teammates. It’s a great honour to be a world champion. We went into the race with the mindset of all of us making it to the podium. We thank God the title is back home because Mary (Moraa) is the world champion and we wanted for it to come back home. It has happened,” Odira said.

Before a capacity crowd at Tokyo’s National Stadium, Odira had everyone on their feet — more so the Team Kenya contingent — as she surged past Great Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell and Kelly Hodgkinson in the final 50 metres to secure the country’s seventh gold at the competition.

In the end, Odira clocked a championships record of 1:54.62 for the win as Bell — personal best (PB) of 1:54.90 — and Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91) finished second and third respectively.

‘Hand of God on my feet’

In what was Kenya’s penultimate race at the week-long competition, Odira’s win was the icing on the cake of what has been a bountiful harvest for the country.

Reflecting on how the race panned out, Odira admitted the hand of God was on her feet as she outsprinted all competitors to emerge tops.

It had to be God because, as Odira confessed, she was more than satisfied with simply reaching the finals of the one-lap race.

“Coming here, I was not expecting to win a medal…my main target was to reach the finals and I can see that God has done it,” she said.

She also credited her fellow countrywomen, immediate former defending champion Mary Moraa as well as Sarah Moraa, for the victory.

Odira revealed the win was part of a larger strategy to ensure the world title would remain with Kenya.

Lilian Odira celebrates after winning the women’s 800m in Tokyo. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

“We worked as a team…We said let the best athlete win. I am happy for my friend Mary and Sarah (Moraa) because we have made it. We knew Mary was fast in the 400 metres so we planned for this. She was to go over there (to the front) and then make (the race) fast and then let the best survive. We were not so concerned about who among us would win but we simply wanted the title to come back home,” the national champion said.

Months of preparations

Odira shot to the limelight when she won last years Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, clocking 2:02.21 for the victory.

It came less than a month after she had failed to finish at the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold at the Nyayo Stadium.

She then won the women’s 800m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics, earning a direct ticket to the quadrennial competition.

The Migori-born then won her first career medal in July, clocking 2:00.36 to bag silver at the African Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

In Paris, she finished fourth in the semis, clocking 1:58.53 to all but kiss goodbye to her hopes of making the final.

However, Odira revealed that that painful moment opened the door to another chapter in her career.

“My season has been amazing. From the Olympics, we went back to the drawing board with my coach and we saw it was very possible because I got a PB in Paris. We sat down and planned the season well…I started with the cross country races…ran in a lot of cross country meetings as part of the build-up,” she said.

Unfortunately, she ran into a pothole in her journey to the World Championships, specifically at the World Indoor Championships in March where she failed to go past the semis.

The blessings of pain

However, she took the heartbreak in her stride.

“I went to the World Indoor Championships but I fell down during the semis and I felt really bad. I took that as a learning curve and I had to be patient enough and continue planning for the World Championships,” Odira recalled.

The good student that she is, the results were soon clear for all to see as she went on to win the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex — clocking 2:02.08.

From left: World 800m champion Lilian Odira, Naomi Korir and Miriam Cherop during the prize giving for the women’s 2km loop at the AK Cross Country Series in Ol Kalou. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

She then booked her place on the plane to Tokyo, timing 2:13.85 to win the women’s 800m at the national trials — held at the same venue.

Odira’s Diamond League debut — in Silesia, Poland in August — was also one to remember as she clocked 1:56.52 to finish second.

It was a result that was a sign of things to come in Tokyo where her crowning moment finally came.

The celebrations notwithstanding, Odira is not about to be carried away in the sea of emotions.

She is all too conscious of the expectations on her shoulder from now henceforth.

“We will sit down together with the coach and plan for the season to come. Getting such a title is huge and maintaining it is not easy. So, I’ll have to work hard to perform even better,” Odira said.

Sure enough, getting to the pinnacle is not as easy as falling off it.

Odira has her work cut out to ensure she does not suffer the same fate as others who have walked the same road.

Thankfully, she already has a template for success: God, hard work and persistence.