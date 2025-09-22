Dutch queen Femke over the moon after back to back World Championship medals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Dutch hurdling queen Femke Bol says she was extremely delighted after defending her World Championship title, in a race where she got in feeling relaxed and confident. Bol strode to her world crown defense in Tokyo, Japan, with a brilliant run of a world leading 51.54, ahead of American Jasmine Jones.

She cleared her hurdles with ease, dominating the race from start to finish. Speaking to Telecomasia.net after her commanding victory, Bol said she was well prepared, and her confidence pushed her to victory.

“It is an amazing feeling to win a World Championship gold and the feeling is un-describable. I am really delighted especially because of the way I ran. I had a title to defend and I needed to come in with confidence and I felt strong. I am really proud of what I put out there and proud of my team as well. This is a result of the hard work we put in training in a whole year and when I do this I approach the race with confidence and I am always feeling relaxed. That’s why it looks easy,” she told Telecomasia.

Bol added her World Title number two to an already storied medal rack. Her next ambition is to go for the Olympic title.