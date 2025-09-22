Dutch queen Femke over the moon after back to back World Championship medals - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Netherlands' Femke Bol

Athletics

Dutch queen Femke over the moon after back to back World Championship medals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Dutch hurdling queen Femke Bol says she was extremely delighted after defending her World Championship title, in a race where she got in feeling relaxed and confident. Bol strode to her world crown defense in Tokyo, Japan, with a brilliant run of a world leading 51.54, ahead of American Jasmine Jones.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She cleared her hurdles with ease, dominating the race from start to finish. Speaking to Telecomasia.net after her commanding victory, Bol said she was well prepared, and her confidence pushed her to victory.

“It is an amazing feeling to win a World Championship gold and the feeling is un-describable. I am really delighted especially because of the way I ran. I had a title to defend and I needed to come in with confidence and I felt strong. I am really proud of what I put out there and proud of my team as well. This is a result of the hard work we put in training in a whole year and when I do this I approach the race with confidence and I am always feeling relaxed. That’s why it looks easy,” she told Telecomasia.

Bol added her World Title number two to an already storied medal rack. Her next ambition is to go for the Olympic title.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020