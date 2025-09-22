AFC Leopards backed to make mincemeat of opponents in search of elusive league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 22, 2025 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani believes the team will be tearing apart their opponents despite a false start to their 2025/26 FKF Premier League campaign.

Ambani assured fans that the felines will hit the ground running sooner rather than later.

“We didn’t start well…I’ll admit to that but a draw is enough for us because we couldn’t do anything more than that. What I’d like to urge the fans is to be patient because things will work out. We have a good team…it’s all about the gelling,” the former Ingwe striker said.

The 12-time league champions began their campaign with a hardfought 1-1 draw with Sofapaka at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Batoto Ba Mungu struck first in the fifth minute through Satala Djafari before Boniface Munyendo levelled the scores with a header in the 22nd minute.

It was a result that felt like deja vu for Ingwe fans who have been 27 years thirsty for a league crown, since they last lifted the title.

Regardless, Ambani lauded his players for regaining their composure to come back and equalise.

“The players recollected themselves and they came back to score a goal. A draw was not what we expected but we have to take the point and move on,” Ambani, who was part of the team that last won the league in 1998, said.

The felines have invested heavily in the just-concluded transfer window, signing a number of players including former KCB winger James Kinyanjui, former Kenya Police attacking midfielder Tyson Otieno and Ugandan marksman Samuel Sseyonjo, among others.

The gaffer conceded that it will take some time for the new boys to make their mark, asking fans to be patient with them.

“We have new players in the team. Maybe with time they will get to know each other and follow instructions. We were so unlucky to concede in the first minute because it really messed up what we had planned,” he said.

Ingwe’s next league fixture is against Posta Rangers on October 3 after this weekend’s tie against Nairobi United was shelved.

The newly promoted side will be in action against Uganda’s National Electricity Corporation (NEC) in the second leg of the Confederations Cup at Nyayo Stadium.