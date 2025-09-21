The harvest continues! Odira grabs gold in women’s 800m at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Lilian Odira added to Kenya’s medal count on the final day of the World Championships with gold in the women’s 800m.

The African silver medalist cruised to victory in a championship record of 1:54.62 to bag the world title.

The Great Briton duo of Georgia Hunter Bell — personal best (PB) of 1:54.90 — and Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91) finished second and third respectively.

World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa came fourth in a PB of 1:55.74 whereas immediate former world champion Mary Moraa finished seventh in 1:57.10.