The harvest continues! Odira grabs gold in women's 800m at World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lilian Odira leads the women's 800m at the national trials for the World Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

The harvest continues! Odira grabs gold in women’s 800m at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Lilian Odira added to Kenya’s medal count on the final day of the World Championships with gold in the women’s 800m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The African silver medalist cruised to victory in a championship record of 1:54.62 to bag the world title.

The Great Briton duo of Georgia Hunter Bell — personal best (PB) of 1:54.90 — and Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91) finished second and third respectively.

World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa came fourth in a PB of 1:55.74 whereas immediate former world champion Mary Moraa finished seventh in 1:57.10.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020