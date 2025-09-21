Rosy day for Kenya in Germany as Wanjiru wins Berlin Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru won the women’s race at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning.

The 2015 African Games silver medalist clocked 2:21:05 to cut the tape, ahead of Ethiopian duo of Dera Dida (2:21:08) and Azmera Gebru (2:21:29) in second and third respectively.

Wanjiru was competing in her third race of the year, having also ran at the Tokyo Marathon and the Great Manchester Run (10km) in March and May respectively.

She clocked 2:19:57 to finish fifth in Tokyo before slumping to 10th in England after timing 33:14.

The 30-year-old also previously finished second at the 2022 Berlin Marathon where she clocked 2:18:00.

More to follow…