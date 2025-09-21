Rosy day for Kenya in Germany as Wanjiru wins Berlin Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru competing at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, Photo/ERICK BARASA

Athletics

Rosy day for Kenya in Germany as Wanjiru wins Berlin Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru won the women’s race at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 2015 African Games silver medalist clocked 2:21:05 to cut the tape, ahead of Ethiopian duo of Dera Dida (2:21:08) and Azmera Gebru (2:21:29) in second and third respectively.

Wanjiru was competing in her third race of the year, having also ran at the Tokyo Marathon and the Great Manchester Run (10km) in March and May respectively.

She clocked 2:19:57 to finish fifth in Tokyo before slumping to 10th in England after timing 33:14.

The 30-year-old also previously finished second at the 2022 Berlin Marathon where she clocked 2:18:00.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020