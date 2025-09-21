Rival Cricket Kenya faction appoint new CEO, make drastic decisions after ‘SGM’

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2025 – The issues bedevilling Cricket Kenya (CK) took another turn following the appointment of Walter Trenk Mukinginyi as the new chief executive officer (CEO) by one of the factions embroiled in the warfare.

In a statement signed by CK chair Manoj Patel, the faction said Mukinginyi will replace Ronald Bukusi and will be expected to undertake a number of functions.

“His mandate shall include, but not be limited to: taking immediate control of all federation operations, assets, records, and bank accounts; Securing access to the federation’s offices and assets, by legal means if necessary; ensuring staff discipline and accountability, and initiating the process for recruiting a substantive CEO and acting as the primary operational officer under the direction of the elected Board,” the statement read.

The faction, consisting of members of the federation’s Council, further announced plans to institute disciplinary proceedings against Bukusi.

“It is hereby resolved that a Disciplinary Committee shall be formed. This committee is mandated to investigate the allegations, afford the accused persons a fair hearing, and report its findings and recommendations to the Council within 21 days,” they said.

Digging in their claws deeper for a fight, the Council have nominated new members of Cricket Kenya board while declaring those currently in office as illegitimate.

“The Council reviewed Article 12(f) of the Constitution, which stipulates the nomination process and tenure of nominated board members. It is hereby resolved that the terms of all nominated board members have expired. Their positions are hereby declared vacant, and they are immediately barred from representing themselves as board members or participating in any board activities,” the council stated.

The board members have been at loggerheads with Patel, passing a vote of no-confidence against him in June.

The federation itself is divided, with Patel and acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya on one side and the board members as well as Bukusi on the opposing corner.

Regarding Patel’s suspension, the Council have also declared it null and void.

“The Council has been made aware of a purported vote of no confidence in the Chairman, passed by individuals whose terms had expired and who thus lacked the legal and constitutional authority to convene any meeting or pass any resolution. It is hereby resolved that the said vote is declared null, void, and of no legal effect whatsoever. The elected Chairman, Mr. Manoj Patel, remains the legitimate Chairman of Cricket Kenya,” they said.

Another far-reaching decision is the disbandment of the Independent Elections Panel (IEC).

The statement came after a ‘special general meeting (SGM)’ at Ruaraka Sports Club in the morning even as the ‘Bukusi’ faction have another planned for October 19.

The squabbles in the federation came to the fore following last month’s launch of the T20 League to be sponsored by Arena of Sports (AOS).

However, Bukusi declared the tournament illegal, saying that AOS had breached a contract earlier signed with the federation.

The council, in a meeting in which Patel was present, then demanded for Bukusi’s suspension for gross insubordination — to which the chair subsequently complied by sending the CEO on compulsory leave.

However, the rest of the board members have described the actions as inconsequential, instead standing with Bukusi.